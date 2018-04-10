Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.08% of Irhythm Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 763.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 84.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 935 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $62,654.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $3,871,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,845.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,452 shares of company stock worth $22,613,610. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.28. 186,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,026. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,415.77, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

