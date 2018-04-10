Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in GMS were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GMS by 220.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 273,558 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GMS by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. GMS Inc has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,338.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $585.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. GMS had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of GMS to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

In other GMS news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $397,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,861.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $1,259,654.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 495,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,262.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,382. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GMS

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

