Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 83,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 76,237 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $140.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40,376.63, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $141.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 442,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.60 per share, with a total value of $59,563,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 694,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,722,710.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,848,529 shares of company stock valued at $248,579,565. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

