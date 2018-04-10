Paloma Partners Management Co Has $335,000 Holdings in Hormel (NYSE:HRL)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,894 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hormel were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hormel by 22.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hormel by 23.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel by 4.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hormel during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $151,425.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,489.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,492 shares of company stock worth $7,011,105. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Hormel has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $18,498.40, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hormel had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Hormel will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. Hormel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.77%.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Hormel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Hormel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hormel in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Hormel Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

