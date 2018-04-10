Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCRFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panasonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $32,934.51, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.20 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.22%. equities research analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation is engaged in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, AVC Networks, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other. The Appliances segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer electronics, air-conditioners, cold chain and devices.

