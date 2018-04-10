Raymond James Financial Upgrades Pandora Media (P) to “Strong-Buy”

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price objective on the Internet radio service’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Vetr lowered shares of Pandora Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Pandora Media from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pandora Media from $7.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pandora Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

NYSE P traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.74. 6,571,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,620,194. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Pandora Media has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,215.80, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.58.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 111.95% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Pandora Media will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Gerbitz sold 10,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $51,384.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,099.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $57,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,497 shares of company stock worth $230,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pandora Media by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,900 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pandora Media by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 212,083 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Pandora Media by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Pandora Media by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pandora Media by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,008 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/pandora-media-p-rating-increased-to-strong-buy-at-raymond-james-financial-updated-updated.html.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.