Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Headlines about Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pangaea Logistics Solns earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.4583211580208 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

PANL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. 42,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,813. The company has a market cap of $120.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pangaea Logistics Solns has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.80 million. Pangaea Logistics Solns had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.61%. equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solns will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

Pangaea Logistics Solns Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services.

