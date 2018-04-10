Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (PZZA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Papa John's Int'l’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Papa John's Int'l posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John's Int'l will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Papa John's Int'l.

Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.61 million. Papa John's Int'l had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 366.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Papa John's Int'l in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John's Int'l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Papa John's Int'l from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

In other Papa John's Int'l news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,232 shares of Papa John's Int'l stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $500,340.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Miller Oyler sold 1,766 shares of Papa John's Int'l stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $107,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,781 shares of company stock worth $2,793,713 in the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John's Int'l in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John's Int'l in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Papa John's Int'l in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John's Int'l by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 214,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Papa John's Int'l by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Papa John's Int'l (PZZA) traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,208. The firm has a market cap of $1,979.08, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. Papa John's Int'l has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Papa John's Int'l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Papa John's Int'l Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc (Papa John’s) operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants and, in certain international markets, dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. The Company operates through five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, North America commissaries, North America franchising, international operations and all other business units.

