Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.25% of Par Pacific worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $663.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.40 million. Par Pacific had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/par-pacific-holdings-inc-parr-shares-bought-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated.html.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.