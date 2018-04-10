Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham Sells 8,700 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $110,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Bigham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Michael Bigham sold 4,000 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $56,880.00.

Shares of PRTK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 434,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,550. The company has a market capitalization of $410.33, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.43. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 706.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 473.4% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 916,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 756,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 79,911 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 360,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67,069 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 373.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 227,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its product candidates are the antibacterials omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is an antibiotic being developed for use as an empiric monotherapy option for patients suffering from serious, community-acquired bacterial infections.

