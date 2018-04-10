Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,138,458 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 4,379,334 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,046,798 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pareteum stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 633,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,576. Pareteum has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pareteum stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) by 250.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,374 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Pareteum worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pareteum Co. (TEUM) Short Interest Up 17.3% in March” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/pareteum-corp-teum-short-interest-up-17-3-in-march-updated-updated.html.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite.

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.