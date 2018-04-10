809,793 Shares in CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Purchased by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 809,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 2.83% of CareDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,639,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. 390,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,879. The company has a market cap of $248.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.35. CareDx has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a negative return on equity of 349.65%. equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $118,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,931.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

