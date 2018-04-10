Park West Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Park West Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,712,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 160,702 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 6.09% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. 493,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.87. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $6.49.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of drug candidates. The Company’s lead compounds include ANAVEX 2-73, ANAVEX PLUS, a combination of ANAVEX 2-73 with donepezil (Aricept), ANAVEX 19-144, ANAVEX 1-41, ANAVEX 7-1037, ANAVEX 3-71, ANAVEX 1079, ANAVEX 1519 and ANAVEX 1066 being developed to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

