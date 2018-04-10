ParkByte Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,352.00 (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 26th. ParkByte has a market cap of $160,094.00 and $4,352.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and YoBit. During the last week, ParkByte has traded down 67.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031672 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00645134 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022872 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 116% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00032355 BTC.

About ParkByte

ParkByte is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. The official website for ParkByte is www.parkbyte.com. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

ParkByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

