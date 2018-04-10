ParkByte 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,349.00 (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, ParkByte has traded down 72.2% against the dollar. One ParkByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and YoBit. ParkByte has a market capitalization of $137,903.00 and $4,349.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031826 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00647290 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022786 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001952 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 117.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00032355 BTC.

ParkByte Coin Profile

ParkByte (PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParkByte is www.parkbyte.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

ParkByte Coin Trading

ParkByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

