Particl (PART) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.18 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Particl has a total market cap of $108.76 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.18 or 0.00177961 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019156 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000382 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000955 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001048 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 8,931,103 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. “

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

