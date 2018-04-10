Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Paycom in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paycom from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Paycom from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.29.

Paycom stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Paycom has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $6,343.20, a PE ratio of 122.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Paycom had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Paycom will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 18,750 shares of Paycom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $1,666,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,000 shares of Paycom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,082,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,750 shares of company stock worth $10,603,528 in the last 90 days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Paycom by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Paycom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

