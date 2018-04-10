Paylocity (PCTY) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 15th. First Analysis lifted their price target on Paylocity from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.72 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

PCTY opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $2,685.95, a P/E ratio of 196.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.03 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.57%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 63,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $2,870,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $503,003.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,217,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,927 shares of company stock worth $13,750,422. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Paylocity by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/paylocity-pcty-stock-rating-lowered-by-bidaskclub-updated.html.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.