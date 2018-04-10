Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) received a $4.00 target price from Maxim Group in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

PYDS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Payment Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Payment Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYDS opened at $1.68 on Monday. Payment Data Systems has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Payment Data Systems stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 392,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 2.88% of Payment Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payment Data Systems Company Profile

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

