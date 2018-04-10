PBF Logistics (PBFX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on PBF Logistics from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of PBFX opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $794.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PBF Logistics (PBFX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/pbf-logistics-pbfx-downgraded-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated.html.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.