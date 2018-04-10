PCM Fund Inc (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th.

PCM Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PCM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,281. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PCM Fund Inc (NYSE:PCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/pcm-fund-inc-pcm-to-issue-0-08-monthly-dividend-updated.html.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to seek to achieve high current income. Capital gains from the disposition of investments are a secondary objective of the Fund. The Fund invests in agency-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities (MBS), private label (non-agency) mortgage-backed securities, investment grade corporate debt securities, high yield corporate debt securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.