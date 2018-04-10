PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 price target on PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of PCSB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of PCSB stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Sandler O’Neill” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/pcsb-financial-pcsb-pt-set-at-24-00-by-sandler-oneill-updated-updated.html.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation will be the holding company of PCSB Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a mutual savings bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and utilizes those funds primarily to originate and purchase residential real estate, commercial real estate and business loans, and to purchase investment securities.

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.