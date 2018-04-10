Curtis Banks Group (CBP) PT Raised to GBX 375

Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.95) to GBX 375 ($5.30) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

LON:CBP traded up GBX 7 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 342 ($4.83). The company had a trading volume of 76,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959. Curtis Banks Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235.10 ($3.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335.28 ($4.74).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a GBX 4.75 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th.

About Curtis Banks Group

Curtis Banks Group PLC is engaged in provision of pension administration services principally for Self Invested Personal Pension schemes (SIPPs) and Small Self-Administered Pension Schemes (SSASs). The Company’s segment is Pensions Administration. The Company delivers the self-invested pension products on the market with their technology and service levels.

