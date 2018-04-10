Volution Group (LON:FAN) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 215 ($3.04) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FAN. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.39) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.18) target price on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 227.20 ($3.21).

FAN stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 198 ($2.80). The company had a trading volume of 15,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,373. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 172 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 224 ($3.17).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and northern Europe. The Company is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing and distribution of unitary and systems ventilation products and equipment.

