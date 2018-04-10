PeepCoin Trading 21.5% Higher Over Last Week (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. PeepCoin has a market cap of $733,958.00 and $16,006.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019950 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00076625 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001270 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded up 103.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 50,860,162,759 coins and its circulating supply is 11,660,162,759 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /r/DAPSCoin. The official website for PeepCoin is dapscoin.com. PeepCoin’s official message board is medium.com/dapscoinofficial.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

