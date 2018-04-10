Peerguess (CRYPTO:GUESS) Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. Peerguess has a total market cap of $83,212.00 and $46.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerguess token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Peerguess has traded 35% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00755657 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00180749 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038556 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Peerguess Token Profile

Peerguess’ genesis date was December 10th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,075,334 tokens. Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess. Peerguess’ official message board is medium.com/@peerguess. The official website for Peerguess is peerguess.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerguess is a cryptocurrency price ticker app designed to predict price movements in Bitcoin in the next 24h. It allows users to guess future prices to earn gems, learn about community tendencies and have access to the sophisticated data to improve their intuition. The aforementioned Gems can be converted to GUESS, an Ethereum-based token that acts the main currency in the platform allowing users to access aditional features. “

Peerguess Token Trading

Peerguess can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Peerguess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerguess must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerguess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

