Financial Contrast: Pendragon (OTCMKTS:PDGNF) versus Dorman Products (DORM)

Pendragon (OTCMKTS: PDGNF) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pendragon and Dorman Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pendragon 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorman Products 0 4 0 1 2.40

Dorman Products has a consensus target price of $68.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.10%. Given Dorman Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than Pendragon.

Volatility and Risk

Pendragon has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorman Products has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pendragon and Dorman Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pendragon N/A N/A N/A Dorman Products 11.80% 18.14% 15.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Dorman Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pendragon and Dorman Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pendragon $6.15 billion 0.08 $71.17 million $0.05 7.20 Dorman Products $903.22 million 2.51 $106.59 million $3.37 20.06

Dorman Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pendragon. Pendragon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Pendragon on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through seven segments: Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, US Motor Group, Pinewood, Leasing, Quickco, and Central. The company sells new and used motor vehicles under the Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Morgan, Porsche, Smart, Harley-Davidson, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT, and Vauxhall brands. It also operates retail and service outlets for DAF commercial vehicles under the Chatfields brand name; and sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated after sales activities of services, body repairs, and parts sales. In addition, the company is involved in the wholesale of parts. Further, it provides a range of fleet leasing and management services from consultation of fleet policies to vehicle disposal; and dealer management systems. The company operates 196 franchise points. Pendragon PLC was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Nottingham, the United Kingdom.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products. In addition, it offers solutions for rugged duty and fleet applications; replacement chassis part solutions; brake hardware products; electrical components; and application specific repair hardware products. The company provides its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, HD Solutions, Premium Chassis, Premium XL, Premium RD, MAS, FirstStop, ConductTite, and AutoGrade brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

