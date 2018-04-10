Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) Share Price

News articles about Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pengrowth Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1042787816235 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

PGH stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.47, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.21. Pengrowth Energy has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 130.16%. analysts expect that Pengrowth Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGH. Zacks Investment Research raised Pengrowth Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pengrowth Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised Pengrowth Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

