Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 395.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,540 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEI. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 361.4% during the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,059,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,779,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after buying an additional 350,456 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 240.0% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 44,250 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 119,781 shares during the period.

PEI stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $699.50, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. equities research analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

