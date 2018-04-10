Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Price

Media headlines about Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Penske Automotive Group earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.0338997837886 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. 461,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,661. The stock has a market cap of $3,687.98, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

In related news, major shareholder & Co Ltd Mitsui sold 1,133,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $49,999,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,658,163 shares in the company, valued at $470,344,733.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

