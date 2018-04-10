Pentair (PNR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pentair expects its full-year 2018 adjusted EPS will be around $4.00, reflecting a 13% year-over-year growth. It expects revenues in 2018 will be $5.1 billion, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 9%. The company also guided first-quarter 2018 adjusted EPS range of 81-83 cents and revenues of $1.26 billion. Pentair is expected to gain from its focus on reorganization activities, which includes the spin-off of its Electrical business. Its Process business will face easier comparisons in 2018 and the higher margin residential and commercial business is well positioned to keep growing. Further, Pentair's Aquatic systems continues to gain from advanced product adoption and ongoing dealer gains amidst market optimism. The company's estimates have been going up over the past 60 days.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.75. 295,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,768. Pentair has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12,392.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Pentair had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pentair by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

