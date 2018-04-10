Pentair Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (PNR)

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,865 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 569% compared to the typical volume of 428 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

NYSE PNR opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pentair has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,392.73, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Pentair had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/pentair-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-pnr.html.

About Pentair

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.