Advisor Partners LLC Buys 3,451 Shares of PepsiCo (PEP)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,168,000 after buying an additional 899,911 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 209,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 250,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155,145.34, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 61.57%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

