Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo (PEP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $155,145.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 61.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

