PepsiCo (PEP) Holdings Lifted by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

Shares of PEP opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155,145.34, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 61.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PepsiCo (PEP) Holdings Lifted by Hemenway Trust Co LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/pepsico-pep-holdings-lifted-by-hemenway-trust-co-llc.html.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.