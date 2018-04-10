Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Hold

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PFGC. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $29.95. 875,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,418. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3,109.61, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $382,131.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,476,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 345,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 58.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 342,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

