Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Share Price

Media coverage about Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Perrigo earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2792179502614 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $63.68 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The company has a market cap of $11,546.95, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 2.42%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

In related news, CEO Uwe Roehrhoff purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.85 per share, with a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,065. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

