Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) insider David Jenkinson sold 127,722 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,534 ($35.82), for a total transaction of £3,236,475.48 ($4,574,523.65).

LON:PSN traded up GBX 29 ($0.41) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,677 ($37.84). The stock had a trading volume of 875,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,046 ($28.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,901 ($41.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a GBX 110 ($1.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

PSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities raised shares of Persimmon to an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,173 ($44.85) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,740 ($38.73) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($38.45) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,464 ($34.83) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,516 ($35.56) to GBX 2,694 ($38.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,749.38 ($38.86).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Persimmon plc (PSN) Insider David Jenkinson Sells 127,722 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/persimmon-plc-psn-insider-david-jenkinson-sells-127722-shares-updated.html.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.