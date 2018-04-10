Pesetacoin (CRYPTO:PTC) Market Cap Reaches $3.95 Million

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $10,055.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Pesetacoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.01 or 0.01691740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007796 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017239 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001195 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021114 BTC.

About Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 133,472,044 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

