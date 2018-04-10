Insider Buying: OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Acquires 5,054 Shares of Stock

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Peter K. Miller acquired 5,054 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $93,903.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OPTN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. 62,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.81 and a P/E ratio of -3.52. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 15.99.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). equities research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray set a $28.00 price objective on OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OptiNose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,392,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

