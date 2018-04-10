Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stake Raised by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.7% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,572.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100,228 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $156,907.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

