Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Share Price

News coverage about Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Phillips 66 Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.0762619695598 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,790.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 44.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP (Phillips 66) owns, operates, develops and acquires fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals and other transportation and midstream assets. The Company’s assets consist of systems, such as Clifton Ridge Crude System, Eagle Ford Gathering System, Ponca Crude System, Billings Crude System, Borger Crude System, Sweeny to Pasadena Products System, Hartford Connector Products System, Gold Line Products System, Cross-Channel Connector Products System, Ponca Products System, Billings Products System, Bayway Products System, Standish Pipeline, Borger Products System, River Parish NGL System, Medford Spheres, Bayway Rail Rack, Ferndale Rail Rack, Sand Hills/Southern Hills Joint Ventures, Explorer Pipeline Joint Venture, Bakken Joint Ventures, Bayou Bridge Pipeline Joint Venture, STACK Pipeline Joint Venture, and Sweeny Fractionator and Clemens Caverns.

