Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Cap of $417,418.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $417,418.00 and approximately $2,281.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.42 or 0.04354400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038252 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00055260 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00742648 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00075971 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00056920 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032498 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 65,492,513 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

