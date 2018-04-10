Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Photon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a market cap of $861,058.00 and approximately $559.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,758.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.85 or 0.05905770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $637.57 or 0.09440640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.49 or 0.01680390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.02448280 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00199867 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00598256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.45 or 0.02627530 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 22,316,866,481 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is not presently possible to purchase Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

