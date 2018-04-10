35,900 Shares in IBM (IBM) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in IBM during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.39. 3,843,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $138,700.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. IBM has a 52-week low of $139.13 and a 52-week high of $171.69.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 billion. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IBM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.01.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

