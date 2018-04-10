Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $10.31 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Odey Holdings AG grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% during the second quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Farmers National Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,027.19. 755,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,437. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $834.60 and a 52-week high of $1,198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $701,696.13, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,215.00 price target (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,120.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,243.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,175.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

