PIMCO Broad US TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

PIMCO Broad US TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

NYSEARCA TIPZ opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. PIMCO Broad US TIPS Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.03.

PIMCO Broad US TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index).

