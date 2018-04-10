PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:HYS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.34

PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:HYS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

NYSEARCA HYS opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. PIMCO ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95.

