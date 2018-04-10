JT Stratford LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:HYS)

JT Stratford LLC reduced its stake in PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:HYS) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,168 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC owned about 0.08% of PIMCO ETF Trust worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PIMCO ETF Trust by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO ETF Trust by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in PIMCO ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

HYS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.99. 470,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,382. PIMCO ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $101.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

