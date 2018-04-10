PIMCO Short Term Mncpl (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Short Term Mncpl (NYSEARCA:SMMU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

NYSEARCA:SMMU opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. PIMCO Short Term Mncpl has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $50.80.

PIMCO Short Term Mncpl Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

